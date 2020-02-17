Casper Athletes Fare Well at Simplot Games

More than a few Casper high school track athletes competed in the huge Simplot Games over the weekend in Pocatello, Idaho. With 2000 competitors, the Simplot Games is the largest high school indoor track meets in the nation and Kelly Walsh's Emory Yoosook won the long jump with a leap of 22 feet 4 and quarter inches. Yoosook is the defending 4A state champion in the long jump in the outdoor season and also ran on the Trojans state championship 4x100 meter relay team. He will be attending Chadron State in the fall.

Simplot Games

The Casper schools also turned in respectable performances in the boys 4x200 relay with Kelly Walsh taking 4th place and Natrona coming in 9th. NC placed 10th in the 1600 meter sprint medley with KW 12th. Individually, Darius Wiggins of Kelly Walsh placed 10th in the 200-meter finals and Nolan Valdez of Natrona placed 18th placed 18th in the 400-meter finals. On the girls' side, Kelly Walsh's Payton Robb took 6th in the shot put with a toss of 34 feet, 6 and a half inches. Natrona's Cassi Crossen made it to the finals of the pole vault but did not have a qualifying leap in the final round.