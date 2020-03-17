Casper Artist Known for Antler Sculptures Dies

Shawn Michael Rivett, a Casper artist known for sculptures made from antlers, died on Monday, according to Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home.

Rivett, 43, was a self-taught photographer and interior designer, according to his Shawn Rivett Designs website

He made one-of-a-kind pieces that brought nature inside in a contemporary and timeless way.

His family business, Wyoming Steel and Recycling, gave him the opportunity to create art from found materials.

"He was able to develop an ability to work with a variety of mediums in his sculptures," according to his website. "His floating pieces created with infused antlers are breathtaking feats of both engineering and artistic inspiration."

Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home, 600 CY Ave., is handling the arrangements and services are being planned for a later date. The funeral home soon will publish a full obituary.