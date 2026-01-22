This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Ximena Juarez, 21, Fail to Comply

Derreck Dewitt, 30, CRTSY HOLD OT/Agenc

Shane Byrne, 20, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Robert Watson, 20, Fail to Comply

Tauna Macias, 44, Fail to Comply

Micheal Webster, 45, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER, FAIL TO APPEAR, COMPULSORY AUTO INSUR - 1ST OFFENSE

Brain Sunrhodes, 41, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Kelly Smith, 32, Fail to Comply

Mason LeBar, 24, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN

Steven Dewitt, 27, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST

Spring Field Guide for Spotting Birds Returning to Wyoming Audubon of the Rockies lists several places you can spot birds that have come back to the Cowboy State. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media