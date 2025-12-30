This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Nicholas Drapeau, 20, Resisting Arrest-Assist person in Custod, Liquor Law-Minor Purchase Alcohol

Chanzler Cole, 26, Fail to Comply, Possess Contr Subst- SCH I, II, OR III

Kyle Hylton, 21 Serve Jail Time

Bryce Tipton, 35, Hold for WSP

Nicholas Kudolla, 43, Holf for Probation and Parole

Brandon Sala, 42, Possess Contr Subst- Liquid form> .3 G, Conty warrant/hold for Agency

Chad Erickson, 48, Fail to Comply, Possess Contr Subst-Powder or Cryst

Tikae Wilson, 22, Drive while Lic Suspended OR, Possess Contr Subst- Plant- 3 oz or LE, Possess Contr Subst- Powder or Cryst

'Make America Healthy Again' White House Fact Sheet As of February 2025, The Trump Administration has ordered the Federal Government to aggressively combat the critical health challenges facing U.S. citizens, including the rising rates of mental health disorders, obesity, diabetes, and other chronic diseases.

💗🤍💙

"American life expectancy significantly lags behind other developed countries, with pre‑COVID-19 United States life expectancy averaging 78.8 years and comparable countries averaging 82.6 years."

"This equates to 1.25 billion fewer life years for the United States population. Six in 10 Americans have at least one chronic disease, and four in 10 have two or more chronic diseases."

" An estimated one in five United States adults lives with a mental illness" noted the Administration in a White House press release. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM