Casper Recent Arrest Log (12/29/25 – 12/30/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Nicholas Drapeau, 20, Resisting Arrest-Assist person in Custod, Liquor Law-Minor Purchase Alcohol
Chanzler Cole, 26, Fail to Comply, Possess Contr Subst- SCH I, II, OR III
Kyle Hylton, 21 Serve Jail Time
Bryce Tipton, 35, Hold for WSP
Nicholas Kudolla, 43, Holf for Probation and Parole
Brandon Sala, 42, Possess Contr Subst- Liquid form> .3 G, Conty warrant/hold for Agency
Chad Erickson, 48, Fail to Comply, Possess Contr Subst-Powder or Cryst
Tikae Wilson, 22, Drive while Lic Suspended OR, Possess Contr Subst- Plant- 3 oz or LE, Possess Contr Subst- Powder or Cryst
