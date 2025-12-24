Casper Recent Arrest Log (12/23/25 – 12/24/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Joseph Elston, 45, Attempt & Conspire-Felony
Duey Palmer, 23, Fail to Comply, Hold for CAC
Justin Davis, 47, DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or more, Defraud Drug & Alcohol Test: Manuf, sale
Robert Truby, 74, Urinating or defecating in Public, Public Intoxication Prohibited, resisiting arrest-interfere with/hinder/F, Disturbing the Peace-Uses threatening/AB, Criminal Warrant
Joshua Case, 42, Possess Contr Subst- Powder or Cryst, Theft- UND $1000, Fail to Comply
Ruban Corona-Palacios, 31, Immigration Hold
Kristofer Schultz, 50, Fail to Comply, Theft UND $1000, Controlled Sub Poss Meth
Gregory Bockelmann,25, Criminal Warrant
Garret Blackburn, 33, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Public intoxication Prohibited, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Donald Smith, 62, Fail to Appear
Brandi VanWinkle, 43, Possess Contr Subst- Powder or Cryst
Daylen Worthing, 21, Fail to Comply
Ontonio Richardson, 29, Possess Contr Subst- Powder or Cryst
William Fowler, 44, Fail to Appear
Lucas Ashcroft, 42, DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or more
