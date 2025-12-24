This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Joseph Elston, 45, Attempt & Conspire-Felony

Duey Palmer, 23, Fail to Comply, Hold for CAC

Justin Davis, 47, DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or more, Defraud Drug & Alcohol Test: Manuf, sale

Robert Truby, 74, Urinating or defecating in Public, Public Intoxication Prohibited, resisiting arrest-interfere with/hinder/F, Disturbing the Peace-Uses threatening/AB, Criminal Warrant

Joshua Case, 42, Possess Contr Subst- Powder or Cryst, Theft- UND $1000, Fail to Comply

Ruban Corona-Palacios, 31, Immigration Hold

Kristofer Schultz, 50, Fail to Comply, Theft UND $1000, Controlled Sub Poss Meth

Gregory Bockelmann,25, Criminal Warrant

Garret Blackburn, 33, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Public intoxication Prohibited, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Donald Smith, 62, Fail to Appear

Brandi VanWinkle, 43, Possess Contr Subst- Powder or Cryst

Daylen Worthing, 21, Fail to Comply

Ontonio Richardson, 29, Possess Contr Subst- Powder or Cryst

William Fowler, 44, Fail to Appear

Lucas Ashcroft, 42, DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or more

The 21 Best Movies of the 21st Century So Far Can you believe the 21st century is more than a quarter over?!? Here are its best movies.