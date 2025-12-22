Casper Recent Arrest Log (12/19/25 – 12/22/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Joshua Tennyson, 34, Fail to Comply, Public intoxication Prohibited
Chad Peterson, 52, Serve Jail time
Brandi Huntington, 46, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Eddy Fernandez, 51, Assault and Battery
Bertin Mancilla Morales, 35, Immigration Hold
Brian Sunrhodes, 41, Public Intoxication Prohibited.
Christopher Martinez, DWUI (1st Offense or Second Offense Within)
Derrick Jonas, 39, Public Intoxication Prohibited.
Theresa Hunter, 48, Possess Contr Subst- Liquid form> .3 G, Possess Contr Subst- Powder or Cryst, No registration and improper Display of.
Abdiel Garcia-Alavez, 28, Immigration Hold
John Travis, 52, Fail to Comply
Cory Hampton, 49, Public Intoxication
Yoda Sage, 37, Domestic Battery- 1st Offense, Interfere W/Emergency Calls
Meadow Lewallen, 19, DWUI (1st Offense or Second Offense Within), insurance violation-No insurance
Maxwell Steenbergen, 18, Veh exceed 80 MPH on Interstate (+6 MPH), Reckless Driving, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police.
Noah Stevens, 24, Hold for Probation and Parole
William Colton, 44, Criminal Entry, Criminal Trespass, Littering.
Bradlee Hancock, 19, Fail to Appear.
Rodney Brafford, 48, Fail to Comply
Lori Fuller, 38, Fail to Comply
Isiaba, Moore, 37, Fail to Comply
Brittany Kern, 35, Use Contr Subst- SCH I, II, or III
Celia Kinion, 30, Possess Contr Subst- Powder or Cryst
Michael St Angelo, 49, Fail to Comply, Interfere W/Peace Officer
Benjamin Griffith, 57, Possess Contr Subst- Powder or Cryst, Interfere W/Peace Officer
Fady Osseiran, 53, District Court Bench Warrant
Vance Silva, 58, Public Intoxication Prohibited
Tyler Smith, 36, Possess Contr Subst- Powder or Cryst, Fail to provide proof of liability Insur, No registration and improper Display of, driving while LIC Cancelled, Suspended OR
Pricilla Gould, 22, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Trespassing.
Brant Blocker, 19, Aggr Assault and Battery, Possess Deadly Weapon, Unlawfully Wearing or Carrying Conceal
Matthew Carter, 32, DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within), Insur Violation-no insurance
Danny Tolman, 76, Fail to Comply
Kevin Menefee, 45, Possess Contr Subdst- Powder or Cryst
Nikki Porter, 44, Manufac or DLVR Meth or NARC Contr Subst
Wyoming: A Dozen Photos Reflecting on 2025
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media