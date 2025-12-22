This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Joshua Tennyson, 34, Fail to Comply, Public intoxication Prohibited

Chad Peterson, 52, Serve Jail time

Brandi Huntington, 46, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Eddy Fernandez, 51, Assault and Battery

Bertin Mancilla Morales, 35, Immigration Hold

Brian Sunrhodes, 41, Public Intoxication Prohibited.

Christopher Martinez, DWUI (1st Offense or Second Offense Within)

Derrick Jonas, 39, Public Intoxication Prohibited.

Theresa Hunter, 48, Possess Contr Subst- Liquid form> .3 G, Possess Contr Subst- Powder or Cryst, No registration and improper Display of.

Abdiel Garcia-Alavez, 28, Immigration Hold

John Travis, 52, Fail to Comply

Cory Hampton, 49, Public Intoxication

Yoda Sage, 37, Domestic Battery- 1st Offense, Interfere W/Emergency Calls

Meadow Lewallen, 19, DWUI (1st Offense or Second Offense Within), insurance violation-No insurance

Maxwell Steenbergen, 18, Veh exceed 80 MPH on Interstate (+6 MPH), Reckless Driving, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police.

Noah Stevens, 24, Hold for Probation and Parole

William Colton, 44, Criminal Entry, Criminal Trespass, Littering.

Bradlee Hancock, 19, Fail to Appear.

Rodney Brafford, 48, Fail to Comply

Lori Fuller, 38, Fail to Comply

Isiaba, Moore, 37, Fail to Comply

Brittany Kern, 35, Use Contr Subst- SCH I, II, or III

Celia Kinion, 30, Possess Contr Subst- Powder or Cryst

Michael St Angelo, 49, Fail to Comply, Interfere W/Peace Officer

Benjamin Griffith, 57, Possess Contr Subst- Powder or Cryst, Interfere W/Peace Officer

Fady Osseiran, 53, District Court Bench Warrant

Vance Silva, 58, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Tyler Smith, 36, Possess Contr Subst- Powder or Cryst, Fail to provide proof of liability Insur, No registration and improper Display of, driving while LIC Cancelled, Suspended OR

Pricilla Gould, 22, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Trespassing.

Brant Blocker, 19, Aggr Assault and Battery, Possess Deadly Weapon, Unlawfully Wearing or Carrying Conceal

Matthew Carter, 32, DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within), Insur Violation-no insurance

Danny Tolman, 76, Fail to Comply

Kevin Menefee, 45, Possess Contr Subdst- Powder or Cryst

Nikki Porter, 44, Manufac or DLVR Meth or NARC Contr Subst

