Casper TV Stations Respond to DISH Network Blackout

Representatives from K2 Television (KTWO...The Casper area ABC affiliate), along with KGWC (CBS affiliate), and KFNB (FOX Affiliate) have responded regarding the situation, involving the recent disappearance of their signal on DISH Network.

According to their website, part owner of Mark-3 Media and K2 consultant Mark Nalbone is negotiating for the stations.

He says DISH rejected a fair market value offer to continue carrying the signals. He adds that DISH has been very slow in negotiations, going back to September.

DISH subscribers in Natrona, Fremont and Converse Counties woke up on Sunday, January 1st, to find out that the signal for the 3 stations was no longer being carried.

There maybe more customers in Wyoming, besides those counties that have been mentioned, that have been affected.

KCWY, the NBC affiliate in Casper, has not been affected by these changes.