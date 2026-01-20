A chihuahua named monkey, a Siamise named Tiki, and many more cats and dogs are waiting for their fur-ever homes at Metro Animal Shelter in Casper. Scroll to the bottom to see our gallery of pets listed as available, as of Jan. 1, 2026.

Every year, shelters take in many dogs, cats, and other animals that have been abandoned, lost, or surrendered by their owners. When people choose to adopt instead of buying from breeders or pet stores, they help reduce overcrowding and give these animals a loving home they deserve.

The adoption process at Metro Animal Shelter is designed to make sure pets are placed in safe and responsible homes. First, potential adopters visit the shelter or its website to view available animals. Staff and volunteers help match families with pets that fit their lifestyle, energy level, and experience. Adopters usually fill out an application, talk with shelter staff, and sometimes meet the animal more than once. Many pets are already vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and microchipped before adoption, which makes the process easier and more affordable for new owners. This careful process helps ensure long-term, successful adoptions.

Despite these efforts, many pets at Metro Animal Shelter are not adopted. Overcrowding is a serious problem, especially during certain times of the year. Some animals are overlooked because they are older, shy, have medical needs, or are misunderstood due to their breed or size. When shelters are full, resources become limited, and animals may have to stay in cages for long periods, which can affect their health and behavior.

Adopting from Metro Animal Shelter helps solve this problem. Each adoption frees up space for another animal in need and sends a message about responsible pet ownership. By choosing adoption, people not only gain a loyal companion but also help save lives and strengthen their community.

A New Year's Resolution? Giving Shelter Pets a Fresh Start Give a pet a second chance ❤️ Adopting from Metro Animal Shelter saves lives, reduces overcrowding, and helps animals find loving homes. Your new best friend could be waiting for you today! 🐾