Casper 5th Graders Showcase Talents at Nicolaysen Art Museum

True artists are born, not made and the Nicolaysen Art Museum will host some of Casper's budding artists with an exhibit last through May 18.

Per a release from Natrona County School District Director of Public Relations Tanya Southerland, "The 5th-Grade District Art Show is an annual event providing students across the community a wonderful opportunity to showcase their artistic skills and talents! This fantastic exhibit features artwork from all NCSD 5th grade students!"

Boys and girls from across Natrona County will have their works displayed throughout the first few weeks in May, beginning with a reception for the participants and their families on May 7, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

"In honor of these students' terrific work, the Sue Jorgensen Library Foundation is sponsoring the cost of the reception and free museum admission for the month of May," the release stated.

Stop by The Nic throughout the month of May to see the future of art. Who knows? Maybe you'll even get a glimpse of the next Picasso, Da Vinci, or Banksy.