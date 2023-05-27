It's been months in the making, and Bull Horn Brewing owner Holden Kai is tired.

But happy.

During and after COVID, people found comfort and safety in their own homes, but that's changing, Kai said Saturday morning, taking a brief break from herding all the cats involved with the grand opening of his business in the Old Yellowstone District.

"People want to get out and experience something different," he said. "We want to provide a different experience, a different vibe."

A blocks-long car show heralds the grand opening of Bull Horn Brewing -- in the Old Yellowstone Garage -- today until 3 p.m.

Then it's "basically music all day," Kai said.

This afternoon, Sarah Carper takes to the Bessemer Stage just south of the plays from from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., followed by Pathfinder from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and finally CW 20 Hands High from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

"We're excited to stay open and [show] all these artists on the Bessemer Stage," Kai said.

The company moved from its previous location at 2027 E. Yellowstone Highway.

Casper City Council granted its liquor license application earlier this month.

Bull Horn Brewing will be open seven days a week, except for tomorrow (Sunday) and Monday.

Kai and the staff have been working nonstop to prepare for the grand opening, and they need a break, he said.

And Kai would like to find the time in the next couple of days to mow the jungle yard at his house, he said

Today's car show has been known for years as Cruizin' With The Oldies. sponsored by the Oil Capitol Auto Club.

However, the Club continues its tradition with a car show at the Science Zone, 222 E. Collins Drive, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. (Those wishing to enter their vehicles need to be there at 8 a.m. Entry fee is $10 per vehicle, with all proceeds going to the Science Zone.)

Memorial Day Weekend Car Show at Bull Horn Brewing, 5/27/23