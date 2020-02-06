Carbon County Man Sentenced for Child Porn Involving Toddlers

A Hanna man was sentenced to five years in federal prison on child porn charges Wednesday.

U.S. Federal District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl sentenced Michael E. Pipher to 60 months at the Engelwood, Colorado Federal Correction Institution.

According to a complaint filed in federal court, an undercover Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation agent connected Pipher to an IP address offering to share child porn.

Agents used special software to connect to Pipher's phone and found an image of a girl, described as a toddler, being sexually abused by a man, the complaint says.

Investigators were granted a search warrant for Pipher's Hanna home, the complaint says. Agents reportedly found a tablet with files showing small children engaged in sex acts, but Pipher told investigators that he was interested in "teens, older teens and middle teens." He also described it as child porn being "like an addiction sometimes."

Court documents say Agents asked Pipher if he thought the day would come when he got caught.

Pipher reportedly replied, "Yeah, probably."