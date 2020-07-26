Car Drives Through Crowd, Protester Shot in Colorado

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — A car drove through a crowd and a protester was shot in the suburban Denver suburb of Aurora during demonstrations against racial injustice.

The Aurora Police Department said on Twitter that protesters were walking on Interstate 225 Saturday when a vehicle drove through.

Authorities said the vehicle was towed and they are investigating.

Tensions have been heightened at recent protests against racial injustice since federal officials were sent to quell demonstrations in Portland, Oregon.