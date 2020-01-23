Candlelight Vigil Held for Missing Montana Teen Found Dead

A candlelight vigil has been held to honor a Montana teenager who was missing for weeks before her body was found by investigators.

The Billings Gazette reports 16-year-old Selena Not Afraid was found Monday southwest of the Interstate 90 rest stop where she was last seen Jan. 1.

About 100 people attended the vigil Tuesday at Swords Park in Billings where a memorial was decorated with flowers and candles.

The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office says foul play was not suspected but also has not been ruled out.

An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday at the state crime laboratory.