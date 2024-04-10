Candlelight Vigil for Casper Teen to be Held at David Street Station Thursday
A Candlelight Vigil for a Casper teen who lost his life on Sunday, April 7th at the Eastridge Mall will be held at David Street Station April 11th starting at 7:30 p.m.
No RSVP is required to attend.
"Unfortunately, we cannot have any open flames, so please bring a flashlight, glow stick, or use your cellphone. Blue is the chosen color for Bobby, so if you can get blue filters, lights, or sticks" wrote the event organizer on Facebook.
"Please feel free to wear blue."
Finding Beauty Amongst Beasts: Casper Artist Creates Quilts to Express Grief Over Husband's Passing
Yong Hui Torske's husband died in January of 2020. And despite her overwhelming grief, she never stopped taking in the beauty around her. To honor her husband, and to express her own grief, she made 14 quilts, based on photographs she took of the beauty around her while she sat at her husband's bedside.