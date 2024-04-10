Candlelight Vigil for Casper Teen to be Held at David Street Station Thursday

A Candlelight Vigil for a Casper teen who lost his life on Sunday, April 7th at the Eastridge Mall will be held at David Street Station April 11th starting at 7:30 p.m.

No RSVP is required to attend.

"Unfortunately, we cannot have any open flames, so please bring a flashlight, glow stick, or use your cellphone. Blue is the chosen color for Bobby, so if you can get blue filters, lights, or sticks" wrote the event organizer on Facebook.

"Please feel free to wear blue."