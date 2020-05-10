Candidate Filing for Casper City Council Begins Thursday

The Casper City Council will have five open seats in the Nov. 3 general election and the time to file for the nonpartisan positions begins this week, according to a news release.

“The filing period for this election is May 14 through May 29,” City Clerk Fleur Tremel said.

Two seats each in Wards I and II and one seat in Ward III must be filled.

Prospective candidates can determine their Ward from the Council Ward map available on the city's website.

All municipal offices are non-partisan. The City Clerk is the Municipal Elections Officer and assists municipal candidates with the filing of nomination papers."

The Natrona County Clerk Elections Office conducts the municipal and other elections.

Anyone who wants to file for candidacy must file an “Application for Nomination by Primary” form with a non-refundable $25 filing fee.

Prospective candidates can pay the filing fee by calling the city's Finance Customer Service at (307) 235-2400 or going there in person. The office is open at City Hall, 200 N. David St., from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

These are options for filing:

The Application for Nomination by Primary is available at www.casperwy.gov and the Secretary of State’s office at http://soswy.state.wy.us.

Paper copies are available in the City Clerk’s Office.

Completed forms can be emailed to cityclerkrecords@casperwy.gov or mailed or dropped off at the clerk’s office at city hall.

Applications must be postmarked or emailed before the filing close date at 5 p.m. May 29. Neither emailed applications nor mailed applications with a postmark after May 29 will be accepted.

“Casper City Hall is currently closed to the public,” Tremel said. “We can accommodate anyone wishing to file in person with an appointment made by calling 235-7568.”

Candidate resources and listings of new polling places can also be found on the Natrona County website.

