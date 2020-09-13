Campbell County Youths Benefit From Drug Court Program

GILLETTE (AP) — A juvenile and family drug court in northeastern Wyoming gives youths with substance abuse problems a chance to make their lives better.

Campbell County family drug court Magistrate Kim Hoff recently praised one participant for having a plan to stay away from alcohol while on a camping trip.

Hoff reprimanded another for having trouble following the program's rules.

The Gillette News Record reports the program comes with immediate sanctions for violations and incentives for successes.

Participants must attend weekly court sessions, mental-health counseling and substance-abuse treatment. They must also undergo frequent and random testing.

