Campaign Committee Seeks Colorado County to Join Wyoming

DENVER (AP) — Residents have launched an effort to get a measure on the November ballot that would explore a Colorado county becoming part of Wyoming.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

KDVR-TV reported that a Colorado campaign finance disclosure website showed Christopher Richards registered political committee Weld County Wyoming last February.

It's pushing a ballot measure that would instruct Weld County commissioners to engage and explore the annexation with Wyoming.

Richards said at a November meeting that he got the idea in 2019 after reading an opinion article in the Denver Post. Officials in Colorado pushed back on the idea.