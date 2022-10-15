California baker creates life-sized Han Solo out of bread

BENICIA, Calif. (AP) — Han Solo may be a hunk. But “Pan Solo” is a hunk of bread. That’s what a bakery in the San Francisco Bay Area has dubbed its 6-foot bread sculpture of the “Star Wars” character as he appeared after being frozen in carbonite in “The Empire Strikes Back.” Hanalee Pervan and her mother, Catherine Pervan are co-owners of One House Bakery in Benicia, California. They spent weeks molding, baking and assembling the sculpture to enter in Benicia's annual Main Street Scarecrow Contest. As for Pan Solo, he'll never make the Kessel run. Eventually, the doughy sculpture is destined for the compost heap.

