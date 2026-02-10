Forget Flowers—Take Your Valentine to Rodney Carrington

Credit: Canva / Rodney Carrington via YouTube

Take a raincheck this Valentine's Day! Skip the flowers, leave the chocolate on the shelf, and forget dinner reservations (on purpose this year). Instead, give you and your sweetheart a chance to meet Rodney Carrington in April -- he's sure to leave a lasting impression long after any flowers would die.

Rodney Carrington, stand-up comedian and singer from Texas, brings his no-filter humor, killer storytelling, and hilarious original songs to the stage at Casper's Ford Wyoming Center Friday, April 3, 2026, with doors opening at 6:00 PM and the show kicking off at 7:00 PM.

 

The best part of this whole deal?

Buying tickets automatically enters you to win an exclusive meet-and-greet with Rodney himself!

That’s right—buy the tickets this Valentine's Day, laugh your way through the show in April, then get the chance to meet the man who’s been roasting relationships, marriage, and everyday life for decades. Way better than a stuffed bear holding a heart, right?

Credit: TSM Live Events
Warning: This live show is only suitable for mature audiences who can handle irreverent humor and a few naughty words here and there. We suggest leaving the squirmy offspring at home.

Take your chance to meet Rodney face-to-face!

In order to be eligible for the meet and greet giveaway, you may buy tickets until February 18.

