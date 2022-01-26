Bureau of Land Management Announces New Wyoming State Director

Tracy Stone-Manning, the Director of the Bureau of Land Management, announced that Andrew Archuleta has been chosen as the new State Director for BLM Wyoming.

According to a release from the BLM Office, Archuleta will be in charge of many aspects of the job, including staffing and general operations. He will be responsible for overseeing the management of 17.5 million surface areas of public lands, and more than 40 million acres of Federal sub-surface mineral estate.

Additionally, he will oversee more than 600 permanent staff as well as 150 seasonal employees who assist in managing a plethora of public land uses and resources, including energy development, livestock grazing, and outdoor recreation, as well as the protection and control of wild horses and burros.

Archuleta began his career in federal service "more than 28 years ago." He has worked for the Bureau of Land Management for almost 15 years. Throughout his career, he has held many important assignments. He has served as BLM Colorado's Northwest District Manager, the acting Division Chief for Fluid Minerals program, and most recently has served as the District Manager for BLM's California Desert District.

The release notes that Archuleta is a Colorado native who earned a bachelor's degree in wildlife biology, as well as a master's degree in wildlife toxicology. He earned both through Colorado State University.

Personally, Archuleta enjoys backpacking, hiking, snowshoeing, biking, skiing, hunting, and fishing, making him a perfect resident for Wyoming.

“Andrew brings almost three decades of service and leadership experience to his new role, and he has been at the forefront of some of our most important initiatives. His understanding of rural communities and the challenges they face coupled with the expertise he has developed will continue to benefit the BLM and the Wyoming communities and constituencies we serve,” Stone-Manning said.

Archuleta will replace Kim Liebhauser, who the release noted served as acting director and will return to her permanent role as BLM Wyoming Associate State Director. Archuleta will report to the BLM Wyoming State Office in late February of 2022.