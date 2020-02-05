Broncos Pull Away Late to Beat the Cowboys

Alex Hobbs scored 24 points off the bench to lead Boise State to a 67-62 victory over the Wyoming Cowboys in Laramie Tuesday night.

Wyoming (7-17, 1-11) led by five with less than 10 minutes left. Then, the Cowboys went six minutes without a field goal and trailed 54-53 after a Hobbs 3-pointers. Hunter Maldonado got the lead right back with a jumper, but Hobbs answered with another triple and the Broncos held the lead the rest of the way.

The Pokes pulled within 59-58 on a T.J. Taylor dunk, but Hobbs answered with a driving layup followed by a pair of free throws by Justinian Jessup. UW got back within one, at 63-62, on a Maldonado layup, but Jessup and R.J. Williams made four free throws for the final margin.

Wyoming head coach Allen Edwards said,

“We had our opportunities and I thought we did a good job of fighting. Where I thought we missed some opportunities were we were up three in the second half and missed the front end of a one-and-one to extend the lead to five. We had another situation where we missed the first of a two-shot free-throw opportunity. The stats say we were 13 of 17 from the free-throw line, but that is not the whole story when you miss the front end of a one-and-one.”

Maldonado led the Cowboys with 17 points. Kenny Foster scored a career-high 12 off the bench, while Kwane Marble II added 11 points. Wyoming shot 45 percent in the game. The Pokes had two key turnovers in the final 90 seconds. They had 17 in the game.

Jessup finished with 16 points for the Broncos, who shot 42.6 percent from the field and went 13-14 at the foul line. Boise State (16-8, 8-4) remains in a tie for second place in the Mountain West standings.

The game featured 13 lead changes and neither team led by more than five points in the game.

The Cowboys return to action on Saturday at New Mexico. Tip-off is at 4 p.m.