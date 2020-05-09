UPDATE (5:32 p.m. Saturday):

Wyoming authorities say the Amber Alert has been canceled.



In a statement, the Pueblo, Colorado Police Department said three-year-old Savannah and 53-year-old Ricky Trujillo have been found safe in separate locations.

Savannah is being reunited with her family. Trujillo is being interviewed by detectives.



UPDATE (4:01 p.m. Saturday):

Authorities are providing additional details of Saturday's child abduction that prompted an Amber Alert in multiple states.

The three-year-old child, Savannah Camele, was taken forcibly by 53-year-old Ricky Trujillo at about 12:35 p.m. in Hanover, Colorado.

Trujillo is believed to be armed with a hunting knife and traveling in a white 2006 Ford Explorer with flat black rims and the rear window broken out and covered in plastic and tape.

Trujillo was last seen traveling northbound from Hanover.

Wyoming authorities transmitted the Amber Alert here on behalf of the El Paso County, Colorado Sheriff's Office.

Anyone who sees Trujillo, Savannah or the vehicle, or anyone with information on Trujillo's whereabouts, is asked to call 911 immediately.

UPDATE (3:30 p.m. Saturday):

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the Amber Alert was issued on behalf of the El Paso County, Colorado Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information on the case, or anyone who sees the vehicle, Trujillo, or the child, should contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.

Original Story:

An Amber Alert was issued Saturday afternoon after a 3-year-old girl was abducted.

The few details published say 53-year-old Ricky Gilbert Trujillo is suspected of taking 3-year-old Savannah Camele.

Trujillo is 5'7", weighs 165 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black and blue jersey. He has a tattoo on his neck of barbed wire, and has other tattoos depicting skulls.

Savannah is two feet tall, weighs 20 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a cheetah-print romper/onesie.

The suspect vehicle is a white 2006 Ford Explorer with an unknown license plate. The vehicle has a broken-out black window with plastic and black tape.

The Ford has flat black rims with spikes on them.

Anyone who sees the vehicle, or anyone with information on the whereabouts of Trujillo or Savannah, should call 911 immediately.