Former Casper Resident Charged With Sexual Abuse of 3 Minors

A former Casper resident who has lived in South Dakota in recent years was charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse of a minor on Friday.

Richard McVay, 43, heard the charges from Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Nichole Collier during his initial appearance.

Those 10 counts involve six alleged incidents involving only three alleged victims.

McVay allegedly committed second- and third-degree sexual abuse of a minor with four of those victims, or eight counts total.

He also allegedly committed third-degree sexual abuse of a minor with two other victims.

Second-degree sexual abuse of a minor is punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment.

Third-degree sexual abuse of a minor in this case involves a person who is 17 or older and "knowingly takes immodest, immoral or indecent liberties with a victim" who is less than 17 and at least four years younger that the actor, according to state law. Third-degree sexual abuse of a minor is punishable by up to 15 years imprisonment.

Assistant District Attorney Mackenzie Morrison recommended Collier set McVay's bond at $75,000 because of the seriousness of the alleged crimes.

But McVay's defense attorney Ryan Semerad said one of the guiding principles of setting bond is to insure a defendant will appear for court hearings, and that bond reflect the defendant's background and potential danger to society.

"There is no issue he will appear," Semarad said. "His personal history shows no risk to the community."

McVay has been living in Deadwood, South Dakota, for the past several years and has been employed for 20 years including recently working as a cook in hotels and casinos, Semerad said. He often works several jobs to support his children, he added.

Once McVay learned of the warrant for his arrest, he agreed to voluntarily surrender in Casper, but he got a traffic ticket that delayed his arrival, Semerad said. McVay was extradited from Deadwood to Casper on Thursday night, he added.

McVay has a limited criminal history, lives with his 23-year-old son in Deadwood, has no substance abuse issues, and has attention deficit disorder, Semerad said.

"His intention is to bond out and work to meet his child support obligations," he said.

Semerad recommended a $15,000 cash or surety bond.

Collier set his bond at $60,000 cash or surety.

She said she was concerned about his lack of ties to the Casper community and that he moved to South Dakoka in 2018 or 2019 after committing the alleged crimes.

