Brandon Kosine named next Casper College president

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper College has announced that Brandon Kosine, Ph.D., has been named its new president, effective May 1.

In announcing its unanimous decision at the April board meeting, trustees expressed confidence in Kosine’s ability to lead the college into the future.

“I am 100% convinced that we have selected the right candidate,” vice chair Todd Milliken said.

Board chair Dave Applegate noted that during Kosine’s time as interim president, he was “excellent to work with, always communicated with the board, started a student’s first initiative on campus, worked on the master plan, and has created a positive culture within the college.”

Kosine began his role as interim president on May 13, 2024. As interim president, Kosine has led Casper College through a period of transition and growth while working with stakeholders to ensure the continued success and advancement of the institution. His leadership as interim president was instrumental in maintaining high standards of academic excellence, fostering a vibrant campus community and furthering Casper College’s reputation as a leader in higher education.

“I came to Casper College to teach psychology and will soon be its president. I am humbled, honored, and privileged to continue serving Casper College and the Casper community as president,” Kosine said. “I will continue to facilitate our strategic plan, which was passed last year, as well as the campus master plan, in order to move the college forward. I am also committed to increasing our collaboration with the Casper community, which has become my true home these last 13 years. I love Casper.”

He has over 20 years of teaching and leadership experience. Previously, Kosine served as vice president of academic affairs from 2018 to 2024, dean of the Casper College School of Social and Behavioral Sciences from 2015 to 2018, and psychology instructor from 2012 to 2015 at the college.

He earned his Ph.D. in counselor education and supervision from the University of Wyoming with a minor in applied statistics and specializations in clinical mental health and student affairs counseling. He received his M.S. in psychology with a clinical emphasis from Pittsburg State University, specializing in marriage and family therapy. Kosine earned his B.S. in psychology from the University of Wyoming.

The presidential search began in August 2024 with the Pauly Group, with recruiting of applicants beginning in December. A total of 66 applications were received, and vetting those applications started with the Pauly Group, which narrowed down the list to 18 potential candidates, after which the presidential search committee narrowed down further and interviewed eight.

In February, three finalists were chosen from the college’s presidential search committee and were invited to campus for in-person meetings and interviews.