Boys & Girls Club Creating Vocational Work Training Program For Wyoming Youth

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming are gearing up to provide Wyoming youth the opportunity to explore their passions and develop their skills by providing a workforce readiness program, aimed towards youth ages 6-18.

Get our free mobile app

That's according to a press release from the Clubs who plan to unveil their 'Career Works' program at their annual Reverse Raffle & Auction, happening Saturday February 5th at 5 P.M.

"Through an impact auction, BGCCW will raise funds to provide age-appropriate, hands-on vocational training for youth, ages 6 through 18, across all programming areas," the release stated. "The goal is to increase the workforce and equip local partners with qualified staff upon completion of the Career Works’ initiative. Business partners and the Natrona County School District see the need for workforce readiness programs like Career Works and are on board to provide education and training to Club youth."

The program will be explained more at the 'Mission Unstoppable' Reverse Raffle & Auction, in which attendees will enjoy a dinner consisting of Wyoming pasture-raised beef from Frank's Butcher Shop, and they will also be able to bid on various items, trips, and experiences.

"Some live auction items include a jersey signed by Super Bowl-bound NFL hometown football star, Logan Wilson; a Denver Broncos game suite with Terrell Davis; a cattle branding event and dinner at Meriwether Farms; an exclusive Governor’s fishing outing; a Pontiac Solstice; a Jeep Rubicon and much more. Every $250 bid in the Impact Auction earns a chance to win a 1983 Zimmer Gold," the release noted. "One lucky golden ticket holder will win $5,000! All proceeds support providing Central Wyoming youth with great futures."

Additionally, former Denver Bronco Terrell Owens will be speaking at the event.

"Owens is an actor, humanitarian, father, fitness expert, model, motivational speaker and a member of the Pro-Football Hall of Fame," the release said. "Off the field, Owens is a true champion for youth and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America."

It is sure to be a night to remember and, for many of Wyoming's young people, it very well could be the beginning of the rest of their lives, thanks to the Career Works program. On this night, Casper has the chance to invest in its future and that investment will pay off in dividends.