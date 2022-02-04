The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming (BGCCW) has ten sites located across Central Wyoming. The areas they currently serve are Casper, Buffalo, Dubois, Glenrock, and Riverton

The Mission of the BGCCW is to provide after-school programming to foster positive youth development, build trusting relationships with adults and peers, receive academic support through enrichment and homework help, and opportunities to discover and cultivate interests.

The Club is an open door to a safe, inviting environment for kids who need them the most.

Hi, I’m Yaritza, and I’m nine years old. I’ve been coming to the Club, since I was in kindergarten. I love the Club, because of all the friends I have and the activities, and all of the people here. I feel safe and happy when I’m at the Club.

It has been proven that kids who attend The Club on a regular basis go on to be successful later in life, and give back to their communities.

97% of Club teens expect to graduate from high school and 80% have plans for further education.

75% of regularly attending members said they volunteered in their community, Club, school, or neighborhood at least once in the past year.

89% of Club youth said they can stand up for what is right

91% of Club youth reported that as a leader, they make sure everyone feels important.

If this sounds like something you'd like to be a part of, there are a variety of ways that you can support the BGCCW and their work in our community.

I want to point out that most of the ideas don't cost a single penny, just the gift of your time!

Hi, I’m Emma, and I’m in first grade. This is my third year coming to the Club. I love the Club, because all of the activities are really fun. I like art, the gym, and the game room. I have friends at the Club. I also have a good attitude and more companions.

Also, if you're interested in attending this year's Reverse Raffle tickets will be sold at the door the night of the event.

If you want to help but don't want to leave your house, you can follow this link to sign up to bid in the silent auction from the comfort of the home.

