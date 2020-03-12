‘Born Alive’ Abortion Bill Passes Wyoming House 44-16

A bill that would mandate that life-saving measures are taken in instances where a baby is born alive after an abortion has now passed both houses of the Wyoming Legislature.

The President of the Senate signed a final version of the bill yesterday, and it will now be sent to Governor Mark Gordon

Senate File 97 passed the Wyoming House on Wednesday, 44-16. The measure had already passed the Senate.

Opponents of the bill had argued that the measure was unneeded and intrusive since Wyoming already bans abortions after the point when a fetus can live outside the womb, other than medical emergencies. Opponents also argued that such decisions are between a woman and her doctor.

But supporters say the bill is needed to protect children born in all circumstances and to prevent laws allowing for the killing of infants right up until the point of natural birth.