Bomb Threat At Sweetwater County Courthouse Under Investigation

The Sweetwater County Courthouse was evacuated for a while on Tuesday morning as law enforcement agencies investigated a bomb threat at the building.

While no explosive device was found, the incident remains under investigation.

That's according to a post on the Green River Police Department Facebook page:

"At approximately 0921 hours, The Green River Police Department, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Department,

Department of Criminal Investigations, and Rock Springs Police Department responded to reports of threats at

the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River.

The courthouse was immediately locked down, contact was made with the suspect by phone, and a perimeter

was set around the building. Officers worked to clear the inside of the building, outside of the building, and

surrounding areas. Officers did not locate the suspect or an explosive device at the courthouse.

The courthouse has been released from lockdown, the case is currently under active investigation.

Green River City Officials also placed City Hall under lockdown during the incident, due to the close proximity

to the incident. The building is back open for normal business.

We would like to thank the SCSO, RSPD, DCI, Wyoming Highway Patrol, and Green River and Sweetwater Fire

for their fast response and assistance."