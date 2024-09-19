Body Cam Footage Reveals Details of Yellowstone Park Shooting Incident

As part of the National Park Service’s established protocol regarding officer-involved shootings, Yellowstone National Park has released body worn camera footage from a July 4, 2024, officer-involved shooting at Canyon Village.

Just after midnight on July 4, the Yellowstone Interagency Communications Center received a report that a concession employee had been unwillingly held by an individual for several hours the evening prior.

The individual, later identified by NPS law enforcement officers as Florida resident Samson Lucas Bariah Fussner, also a concession employee, allegedly came to the employee's residence in Canyon Village armed with a knife and gun.

The report indicated that Fussner threatened to kill the employee and target the Employee Dining Room in Canyon Village the following day.

After Fussner left, the employee moved to a secure location and sought help.

In a recorded 911 call to law enforcement, made by a security guard, the caller reports a guy threatening to kill a female concessions employee and to shoot up the dining room. This can be heard in the video below.

NPS law enforcement officers responded immediately and searched for Fussner. By July 4, over 20 NPS law enforcement officers including the Yellowstone/ Grant Teton Special Response Team began searching for the suspect around Canyon Village. A crisis negotiation team was activated, and an NPS Victim Advocate was requested to assist.

A word of caution: this video of an officer-involved shooting contains graphic content and strong language. Viewer discretion is advised.

See the bodycam footage here.

While searching the area, officers found Fussner's unoccupied and unlocked vehicle in the main Canyon Village parking lot. Officers found an unsecured handgun near the center console in plain view.

At 8:05 a.m. Fussner emerged from the woods with a semi-automatic rifle and encountered an NPS law enforcement officer near the lodge. Fussner fired at the officer. Then, according to park officials, Fussner moved towards the loading dock and fired through a doorway into the hall at another officer, who returned fire and was shot by Fussner during the exchange. Fussner was subsequently shot by law enforcement rangers and died at the scene.

The injured officer was taken to a nearby hospital in stable conidtion and has since been released.

Consistent with US Department of the Interior and NPS policies, the NPS has released available body worn camera footage of the incident.

The investigation into the incident, including the actions of the National Park Service law enforcement rangers, is being led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and will be reviewed by the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Wyoming.

