23-Year-Old Truck Driver Killed in I-80 Rollover Near Wamsutter

A 23-year-old truck driver from New York was killed in a crash on I-80 / US 30 this morning at about 5:50 a.m.

The crash happened in Sweetwater County at milepost 181.4.

According to a preliminary crash summary from Wyoming Highway Patrol, Baljot Singh was in a Freightliner tractor trailer combination unit headed east on I-80 when the truck drifted from the right to the left lane. The driver reportedly overcorrected his steering and crossed the road to the right; the truck tripped and rolled 1/4 of a time, coming to rest on its left side facing south, blocking the right-hand lane of the interstate.

The patrol lists driver fatigue or sleep as a possible contributing factor.

Singh is the 71st reported fatality on Wyoming highways so far this year compared to 105 at the same time last year.

This is the fourth deadly crash to occur on Sweetwater County highways in 2024.

