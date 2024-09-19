Obituaries: Dockham; Harshfield; Rhoades

Dorothy Jean Dockham: 1943 – 2024

Another limb has fallen from our family tree.

Dorothy “Jean” Dockham went home to be with her lord and savior on September 12, 2024, after peacefully and gracefully enduring, and finally succumbing, to Alzheimer’s.

Jean was born on July 19, 1943, in Douglas, Wyoming to Oscar and Dorothy Metcalf. She graduated from Natrona County High School in 1961. On December 2, 1960, she married the love of her life, Roscoe O. Dockham. On August 8, 1961, they welcomed their first son Charles Dean, followed by a second son, Orrin Eldon on July 18, 1963, and finally, their daughter Tana Jane on November 23, 1964.

Dorothy was a full-time homemaker and made a beautiful home for her husband and children. When the children were grown, Jean travelled with Roscoe to job sites throughout the US. It was during this time that she found the love of painting, whether it be on canvas or on clothing. She enjoyed being a part of the Tamah Egyptians, playing cards, bowling, and golfing. Many lives have been impacted by Jean’s generosity, well of wisdom, commitment, and unconditional love. The twinkle in her eyes, her laughter, strength, and artistic gifts will live in us forever, until we meet again.

She is survived by son, Orrin Dockham and wife, Lisa; daughter, Tana (Dockham) Maddux; grandchildren: Roscoe Dockham and wife, Carman, Mandy Blajszczak and husband, Eric, Kodi Dockham and wife, Tangney, Kendle Jeffs and husband, Dillon, Kelsey Dorbrenz and husband, Isaac, Joshua Maddux and wife, Anna, Mathew Maddux and wife, Jessica, Ryan Maddux; 27 great-grandchildren; and sister, LeEtta Cole.

Preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe Dockham; son, Charles Dockham; grandson, Jesse Dockham; grandson, Jerry Maddux III; great-grandson, Isaiah Maddux; great-granddaughter, Tinlee Dockham; great-grandson, Jonathan Maddux; father, Oscar Metcalf; mother, Dorothy Jones; and brother, Dean Metcalf.

Darrell DuWayne Harshfield: 1953 – 2024

“I made it to 71!” Darrell Harshfield spoke these words in the early morning hours of his birthday, before his health rapidly declined and he passed away peacefully into Jesus’ arms the next day, on September 12.

Darrell was born on September 11, in Casper, Wyoming to Keith and Leone Harshfield. He attended Jefferson Elementary, East Jr. High and graduated from Kelly Walsh. His mom and dad divorced when he was young and for a few years it was just him and his dad. His dad taught him to hunt in his DeSoto and it became a passion for Darrell. As a Casper native, he was a wealth of knowledge and stories about the area.

Darrell married Linda Franklin and they had three children: Jeff, Melody and Joe. They had many adventures fishing at Boysen Reservoir and hunting around Casper. They later divorced but remained friends. Darrell married Susanne (McCune) Stinson and they had a son, Danny. Darrell was always up for camping in the mountains or at the lake, or even a weekend “load and go”. He was always ready to teach someone to hunt either by bow or rifle. This included his kids, grandkids, friends and family. It was a special time for him to go hunting with his kids for the weekend or a week, or even if it was just camping with a gun. He most recently, was out with his youngest son and youngest grandchild. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports and attended as many games as possible.

Darrell worked for the City of Casper for a few years before beginning his career at UPS as a package car driver for over 28 years. His dad told him it was the best job for him, as he liked to drive. Throughout the years, his delivery routes included Gillette, Casper, Casper Mountain, Leo Route, past Alcova and finally out by Powder River. He always said the best part of his job was the people he met.

After retirement, Darrell took some time before volunteering at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. His 16 years there was spent with his wife as they did snow removal, lawn care and janitorial. He was the property board chair for many years. When his health declined, he became part of their security and safety team. Darrell proudly watched over the preschool kids during the week and congregation on Sunday mornings. You could count on seeing his truck in the parking lot 6 days a week. Darrell may have retired from UPS but he never stopped delivering precious cargo as he took his wife to work almost every day. It was time together that she will always cherish, and it was testament to his patience, as he seemed to always be waiting on her.

As his health declined, he made it a point to tell those special to him, how much he loved them and that he was ready when God chose the hour.

Darrell is survived by his wife, Susanne; sons: Jeff, Joe (Mary) and Danny (JC) and daughter, Melody (Dennis) Sipp; grandchildren: Jose (Lauren) Vasquez, Alisha (Steven) Laver, Shaina Sipp, Christina, Doug, Brandy, Natalie and Sydney Harshfield; great-grandchildren: Alden, Annabelle, Bella, Jasper, Jax and Kinley; mother-in-law, Diana McCune; sisters-in-law, Paula (Mike) Gadd and Michelle (Ryan) Collins. He is Uncle Darrell to Danita (Justin) Lemmon, Rio (Nick) Carno and Ender Collins and Great-Uncle to Jason, Dakota, Isaac and Teagan, and his ex-wife, Linda Harshfield; his step-sister, Susan Parsons and her daughter, Stacey Rivers and families. He was preceded in death by his dad, Keith and wife, Bea Harshfield and his mom, Leone and her husband, Joe Robb; his father-in-law, Rodger McCune; many uncles and aunts and cousins.

Funeral service will be held on September 19, 2024 at 1 p.m. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2300 East 15th Street, Casper Wyoming.

Joe L. Rhoades: 1936 – 2024

Joe Lee Rhoades went home to be with the lord on September 17, 2024, at the age of 87.

Joe was born Oct. 16, 1936, in Maybank, Texas to Preston Rhodes and Estelle Sullivan. As a youngster, Joe picked cotton and worked in vineyards. His family moved around quite a bit. Joe lived in Texas, Arizona, California, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

While living in California, Joe began driving truck and it was in California that he found the love of his life. On June 3, 1972, Joe married Ruth (Sharp) Plumb. It was through this union that Joe gained two young sons, Earl Jr. and Terry. He raised these boys as if they were his own.

During their marriage, Joe and Ruth lived in South Dakota and Wyoming. They raised their family in the small community of Riverton, Wyoming. Here Joe worked in the uranium mines. After the boys graduated, the family lived a short time in South Dakota before finally settling in Gillette, Wyoming. Joe worked in the coal mines as a heavy equipment mechanic. It would be this occupation that eventually led to Joe becoming disabled.

Joe loved building and working on old cars and trucks, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. He also enjoyed helping his son Terry with stock car racing, where he was part of the “pit crew”.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, one granddaughter and his wife. He is survived by his two sons: Earl (Barb) Plumb and Terry Plumb; four granddaughters; 11 great-grandchildren; and extended family members.

At Joe’s request no service will be planned and cremation has taken place. Joe and Ruth’s ashes will be spread in a private celebration of life above Crowheart, Wyoming.