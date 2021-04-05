BNSF Railway Co., has agreed to pay $140,000 for alleged Clean Water Act violations for discharging oil and fuel in the North Platte River near Guernsey two years ago, according to a news release from the Denver office of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The company allegedly violated the Clean Water Act on Feb. 4, 2019, by discharging 5,900 gallons of diesel fuel and and 800 gallons of lubricating oil in Wendover Canyon northwest of Guernsey.

The discharges occurred due to a derailment of three locomotives and five rail cars owned by BNSF. Two locomotives were the sources of the fuel and oil.

BNSF reported the spill to the National Response Center and an EPA on-scene coordinator was sent to the spill site.

The company worked with the State of Wyoming and EPA to clean up the spill.

The Clean Water Act prohibits the discharge of oil or hazardous substances to waters of the United States or their adjoining shorelines in quantities that may be harmful to public health or the environment.

The EPA and the U.S. Coast Guard administer the Clean Water Act.

This proposed consent agreement is subject to a 30-day public comment from March 24 to April 23, and to final approval by the EPA’s Regional Judicial Officer.

Access and comment on the consent agreement here.

Visit the EPA's Clean Water Act’s prohibition against discharges of oil and Spill Prevention Control and Countermeasures here.

Get our free mobile app

7 Wyoming Waterfalls That Are Worth a Road Trip