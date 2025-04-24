BLM to host public meeting about hazardous fuels near Alcova Reservoir

CASPER, Wyo. — The Bureau of Land Management is inviting the public to an open house meeting on May 7 at the Alcova Community Church to learn about the its plans to reduce hazardous fuels near Alcova Reservoir.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. The Alcova Community Church is located at 21925 Kortes Road, Alcova, WY.

BLM specialists will be on hand to provide information, answer questions and gather public input about the project, which aims to reduce wildfire risk in the wildland urban interface. Proposed treatments include the mechanical removal of juniper in a variety of landscapes, including juniper woodlands, sagebrush/grasslands, ponderosa pine stands and riparian areas.

Treated materials would be lopped and scattered or piled for future controlled burning under snow-covered conditions.

The project is a collaborative effort between the BLM, Bureau of Reclamation, Wyoming Game and Fish Department and local private landowners. If approved, implementation could begin as early as summer or fall 2025.

Community members, landowners and other stakeholders are encouraged to attend the open house and provide input.

For more information, people can contact the Casper Field Office at 307-261-7600.