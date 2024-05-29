‘Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner’ Campaign Scores HUGE Deal with Little League World Series

The "Beef. It's What's For Dinner" campaign, funded by Beef Checkoff, is partnering with the Little League® World Series this year.

In Wyoming last year there were 24 leagues with an average of 270 players per league.

“This partnership provides a unique opportunity to reach a younger audience and their families with facts about beef and recipes they will love,” said Dan Gattis, NCBA Federation Division Chair.

“With approximately two million players annually, Little League teams account for 70% of youth baseball in the U.S. and makes them an ideal partner for the Beef Checkoff.”

And with a cattle population around 1.4 million (or two cows for every person), that's good news for ranchers.

The partnership will name Beef Checkoff as the official sponsor of the Perfect Home Plate with Little League and comes with a substantial advertising package -- including a digital video series which they hope will inspire consumers to eat more...well, beef. There will also be a beef dinner the night before the opening game of the Little League Baseball® World Series.

The campaign was launched in 1992 by the National Livestock and Meat Board just one year before the writer of this article was born. I remember the phrase on bumper stickers in Wyoming as a kid.

After its inception the slogan began popping up in TV ads featuring familiar voices of well-known actors.