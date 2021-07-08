Bear Pulls Woman Out of Her Tent, Kills Her in Montana

HELENA Mont. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a grizzly bear that pulled a 65-year-old woman from her tent in a small Montana town and killed her.

The bear had wandered behind the Ovando post office where it awakened the woman and two fellow campers in an adjacent tent.

They removed food from their tents, stored it and went back to bed. The bear returned and pulled Leah Davis Lokan of Chico, California, from her tent, killing her before fellow campers drove the animal away with bear spray.

Officials on Thursday had set baited traps in and around Ovando and plan to kill the bear if it's captured or found.