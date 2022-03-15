BB’s Q Is Ready To Go Sneakin At The Beacon For Thankful Thursday

For a few months there has been a transition going on in the kitchen at the Beacon Club in Mills and this week that transition is finished. When you come to Thankful Thursday this week on St. Patrick's Day, you'll experience BB's Q.

The Casper barbecue food truck now has a home in Mills. The menu looks incredible with many different BBQ options, kids menu and mind blowing appetizers.

A few that really stand out are:

Burgers

Brisket

Ribs

Chicken

Loaded Baked Potatoes

Rocky Mountain Oysters

Pizza

Having BB's Q at the Beacon Club will really enhance your experience and the BIG Grand Opening will last three days beginning St. Patrick's Day and running through the weekend. Since it's St. Patrick's Day, that means it will be an extra special night and BB's Q is running a smoked corned beef and cabbage special all weekend long.

Checking out the menu will get you psyched to get to the Beacon Club and try out these incredible food options. Anytime you can get smoked meat and all the sides, it's a good day.

BB's Q Menu 1 BB's Q via Facebook loading...

BB's Q menu 2 BB's Q via Facebook loading...

BB's Q Menu 3 BB's Q via Facebook loading...

BB's Q Menu 4 BB's Q via Facebook loading...

The hours are from 11-9 for the full kitchen experience, but pizza will be an option throughout the night. I mean, check out this brisket pizza.

BB's Q Pizza BB's Q via Facebook loading...

Looking at the BB's Q Facebook, it looks like they're doing all kinds of experimenting. Even with bloody Mary's.

BB's Q 7 BB's Q via Facebook loading...

If you're a big fan of barbecue, we encourage you to come to Thankful Thursday early and get ready to try out your new favorite dinner options. Then stick around and help us raise money for the Ali Shae Colman Pink Rose Foundation to help provide the tools and resources for kids that have cancer, and their families.

9 Casper Restaurants To Get Fish On Friday's