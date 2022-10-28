Cheyenne ‘Making Progress’ in Landing New Data Center, Mayor Says

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says the city is "making progress" in its efforts to bring a new data center to town.

Collins had lunch with the site selection team on Tuesday and said it was great to hear how well city staff have been helping the team through their processes.

"While this is not a done deal by any means, we are making progress," Collins said Friday in his Mayor's Minute column. "Fingers crossed; we will get them to a 'yes,' one day soon!"

When asked Friday if the data center, which has been given the code name Project Cosmo, was the "very large" new business Collins in his Mayor's Minute column on Aug. 26 said the city was working to bring to town, his Chief of Staff Andy Worshek said, "I think so."

"Cosmo is pretty big and if everything works out, we expect an announcement late winter/early spring," he said.

Worshek couldn't say how many people Cosmo expects to employ or where the data center would be located but did say, "The land that they're purchasing they have asked to be annexed."

"I know the one thing that has really excited us about this Project Cosmo is they're looking at non-water-cooling systems, so that would be amazing," he said.

Collins says Cheyenne LEADS, which serves as the economic development entity for the city and Laramie County, has been working with Cosmo for over five years now.

