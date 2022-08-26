‘Very Large’ New Business Could Be Coming to Cheyenne

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says the city is working to bring a "very large" new business to town.

Collins in his Mayor's Minute Friday said he met with the Board of Public Utilities, engineering, and planning this week "to make sure we are all on the same page moving forward and to maximize our chances of getting this business sold on our community."

"What made me really happy was the fact (that) we were all thinking the same way and have a great plan to get them to say yes," said Collins.

Collins says Cheyenne LEADS, which serves as the economic development entity for the city and Laramie County, "is doing its job of finding the companies, so we must work hard to make sure we deliver and don’t let them down."

