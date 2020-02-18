Barrasso, Enzi Endorse Lummis’s Senate Bid

Both U.S. senators of Wyoming have given their support to Cynthia Lummis's bid for U.S. Senate, the Lummis campaign announced Tuesday.

In July, Lummis declared her intent to run for the seat being vacated by outgoing Sen. Mike Enzi. Enzi announced his retirement in May.

Enzi and Sen. John Barrasso announced their endorsement of Lummis in a joint statement.

Lummis and Enzi served together in both the Wyoming House of Representatives and the Wyoming State Senate. A Republican, Lummis served as Wyoming's treasurer from 1999 to 2007. She was elected to Wyoming's lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2008. Lummis did not seek reelection in 2016.

"She was a formidable campaigner," Enzi said in the prepared statement. "Cynthia will put Wyoming first and be a force to be reckoned with in Washington."

Barrasso added his support for Lummis's campaign, stating that both stand "side by side" with President Donald Trump.

Currently, seven candidates from both parties are running for the seat.