Bar Nunn Fire Department Looks for Donations

The Bar Nunn Fire Department is looking for donations of non-perishable foods, baby supplies and hygiene products for people in need in our community because of the economic conditions as a result of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, according to a news release

All donated items will be available for anyone in need.

If area residents are concerned about school closures due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and their effects on whether won't be able to eat breakfast or lunch, please let the fire department know.

Requests are completely confidential.

If you are willing to donate please contact the Bar Nunn Fire Department at (307) 237-7260 or (307) 797-6645.