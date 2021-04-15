Bankers Report Strong Growth in Rural Parts of Wyoming, 9 Other States
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new survey of bankers suggests strong economic growth continues in rural parts of 10 Western and Plains states even though business continues to lag behind the level it was at before the coronavirus pandemic began.
The overall index for the region declined slightly from March’s 71.9 but remained at a strong level of 69. Any score above 50 suggests a growing economy.
Creighton University economist Ernie Goss said improving grain prices, continued low interest rates and growing exports have all helped the economy in rural areas.
Bankers from Wyoming, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota were surveyed.
Get our free mobile app
Snow crushed hangers and planes Wheatland Wyoming.
Snow Crushes Wheatland Wyoming Airplane Hangers
This row of hangars goes back many years. Some history was lost under a crush of snow.
March 21st, 2021. A record-breaking snowstorm had shut down most of Wyoming and was not yet done. Below is a gallery of photos as cleanup continues.
One of the small airports in Platte County, Wyoming is Phifer Airfield on Antelope Gap Road, east of Wheatland. Platte County has the Wheatland airport, along with one in Torrington and Guernsey. They were all shut down in the storm.