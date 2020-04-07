Bail Set at $150K for Aunt of 12-Year-Old Homicide Victim
BOZEMAN, Mont. (Bozeman Daily Chronicle) — Bail was set at $150,000 for an 18-year-old woman who is charged with negligent homicide in the death of her 12-year-old nephew near West Yellowstone.
Madison Sasser, who was arrested in Texas, appeared at a bail hearing before Gallatin County Justice of the Peace Rick West on Friday.
Sasser's mother, father and 14-year-old brother face deliberate homicide charges in the Feb. 3 death of James “Alex” Hurley.
Sasser's attorney, Elisabeth Montoya, says Sasser didn't have anything to do with the beating and torture that led to Alex's death.
Montoya filed a motion to reduce Sasser's bail so she can return to Texas, where she has been living with her sister and finishing up her senior year of high school.
