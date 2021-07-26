Authorities Recover 15-Year-Old’s Body From Wyoming Reservoir

Authorities in Fremont County have located the body of a 15-year-old boy from Pilot Butte Reservoir in Fremont County.

According to a news release, officials were notified at roughly 1 p.m. Saturday of a young man struggling in the water while trying to swim ashore. The unnamed minor was tubing with other teens near the Sunrise recreation Area boat ramp on the north side of the reservoir.

County search and rescue divers spent all of Sunday searching the area of the lake where the teen was last seen.

Get our free mobile app

According to a news release on Monday, the boy's body was recovered shortly before noon on Monday.

Officials say the boy's body was recovered in about 45 feet of water without incident. Searchers utilized sonar equipment from the Sublette County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Organization.

Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee expressed his "sincere condolences" to the boy's family and friends.

The sheriff also praised the actions of those involved in the search and recovery effort and thanked the public for their understanding of a temporary closure in the area.

The area is now fully open again.

Pilote Butte Reservoir is located east of Ethete in Fremont County.