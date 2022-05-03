Call it an unplanned law enforcement parade.

Video shared to Facebook on Tuesday evening shows what appears to be a low-speed chase right through downtown Lander.

Michael Nii'eihiiHitouwut RidgeBear shared the video that, to this reporter, appears to be taken on Fourth and Main Streets in Lander.

In the video, a small SUV drives through an intersection with a police car in pursuit.

Then another police car comes into the frame. Then another.

And another.

RidgeBear wrote that the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Lander Police Department and Wind River Tribal Police were represented in the pursuit of the SUV.

Longtime Wyoming Department of Transportation spokesperson Cody Beers commented to always look both ways when crossing the street in Lander.

It's not clear what circumstances or events were the catalyst for the chase. K2 Radio news will update when we learn more.

Watch the video below: