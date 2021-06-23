10-Year-Old Wyoming Motorcyclist Dies In Crash

Authorities in Fremont County say a 10-year-old Pavillion boy is dead from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash Tuesday.

Get our free mobile app

According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at 4:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Gabes Road. Officials say the boy was operating a motorcycle that collided in the roadway with a Ford F-150.

He was taken to Sagewest Riverton where he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has not been identified and the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, Fremont County Coroner's Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol are investigating.

"This is a very devastating incident for everyone involved, and to the entire community as a whole," Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee said in a written statement.