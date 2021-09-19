Authorities Find Remains Believed to Be Gabrielle Petito

Announced at a press conference on Sunday, human remains were found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area that authorities believe to be 22 year old Gabrielle Petito, who was reported missing on September 11.

The Teton County Sheriff's Office and the Jackson Police Department worked along with the Federal Bureau of Investigations to find Petito, and found human remains that are they said are consistent with the description of Petito, however they have not yet been fully identified the body.

The cause of death for Petito's has not been determined, and there were no additional comments made at the press conference, other than to say that it is an ongoing investigation.

Officers had recently been investigating the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area, and the FBI is seeking assistance from anyone who may have been camping in that area between August 27 to 30.

Authorities are asking people to stay away from the campsite.

The search for Petito, who was last heard from in late August after visiting Grand Teton National Park, has garnered the attention of law enforcement agencies from New York to Florida.

According to the Teton County Sheriff's Office, Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, were traveling in a white 2012 Ford Transit van with a variety of stickers on the back with a Florida plate QFTG03.

In a statement by the North Port, Florida Police Department, they say that Laundrie is a "person of interest," and that they have thus far been unable to reach him for an interview.