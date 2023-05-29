Mother of man who killed Gabby Petito said in letter she would help son ‘dispose of a body’

Mother of man who killed Gabby Petito said in letter she would help son &#8216;dispose of a body&#8217;

HOLBROOK, NY. - SEPTEMBER 26: A memorial poster of Gabby Petito hangs on a fence across the street from the funeral home where the memorial service for the murdered woman is being held, September 26, 2021 in Holbrook, Long Island, New York. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — An undated letter from the mother of the man who killed Gabby Petito to her son will be allowed as possible evidence in a lawsuit Petito’s parents have filed against the parents of her killer.

A judge in Florida sided with the Petito family in admitting the letter Wednesday.

The letter from Roberta Laundrie to her son, Brian Laundrie, says she would “dispose of a body” for him because she loved him so.

Roberta Laundrie says she wrote the letter a few months before her son killed Petito.

The Petito family says the letter suggests she knew of the killing before Petito's body was found.

See the Letter Here. 

READ: Teton County Coroner Announces Petito Cause of Death

