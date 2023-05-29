Mother of man who killed Gabby Petito said in letter she would help son ‘dispose of a body’

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — An undated letter from the mother of the man who killed Gabby Petito to her son will be allowed as possible evidence in a lawsuit Petito’s parents have filed against the parents of her killer.

A judge in Florida sided with the Petito family in admitting the letter Wednesday.

The letter from Roberta Laundrie to her son, Brian Laundrie, says she would “dispose of a body” for him because she loved him so.

Roberta Laundrie says she wrote the letter a few months before her son killed Petito.

The Petito family says the letter suggests she knew of the killing before Petito's body was found.

See the Letter Here.

READ: Teton County Coroner Announces Petito Cause of Death

Guy in the Chair: A Look Inside the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center For the Casper Police Department and every other first responder agency, there is the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center. They are this town's 'Guy in the Chair,' taking calls, directing traffic and, quite literally, saving lives.