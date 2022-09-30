At a Florida trailer park, survivors speak of Ian’s wrath

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Ian’s fierce winds howled through a Gulf coast trailer park with such force that residents felt they would be lifted off the ground, even blown away. Now many homes in North Fort Myers, Florida, are crumpled and splintered. Hurricane Ian bent their metal roofs and splintered wooden structures. James Burdette is a carpenter who moved to Florida from Virginia a few years back. He said he literally watched his house disappear. Burdette sat back on a brown leather chair Thursday surveying debris around him. Now he and his wife don’t know what they will do, and have no plans where to go next.

