As Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action, colleges see few other ways to diversity goals

WASHINGTON (AP) — After bans on affirmative action in states from California to Florida, colleges have tried a range of strategies to achieve a diverse student body.

Many have given greater preference to low-income families, and some started admitting top students from communities across their states.

But after years of experimentation, there's no clear solution, and some states requiring race-neutral policies have seen drops in Black and Hispanic enrollments.

Now that the Supreme Court has struck down affirmative action in admissions, colleges nationwide will face the same test.

Some have been warning setbacks could erase decades of progress on campus diversity.

