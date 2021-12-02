ART 321 Presenting ‘Happy Holiqueer’ Community Christmas Cookie Decorating Party

It's the hap- happiest season of all, with those holiday greetings and gay happy meetings when friends come to call...and friends will certainly be coming to ART 321's 'Happy Holiqueer' Community Christmas Cookie Decorating party.

ART 321 is partnering up with Casper Pride as well as Life is Sweet for an evening of Christmas merriment.

The event is taking place on December 10, at 6:00 P.M. It's happening at ART 321, located at 321 West Midwest Avenue.

The invitation states that they are "celebrating the holidays with the community and decorating holiday cookies. This is a free event and open to all ages."

Casper Pride share the event on their Facebook page, stating that they are "taking over the Rainbow Collective at ART 321 on December 10th as we decorate holiday cookies from Life is Sweet! We'll have hot beverages and other snacks to accompany an evening of holiday festivities. Happy Holiqueer friends!"

Life is Sweet is a local bakery that specializes in "delicious 'edible art' cookies for your most special occasion."

The baker encourages patrons to "try my beautiful little works of art that taste as good as they look! Made with white whole wheat flour, butter, and real vanilla...decorated with love."

What is Christmas without Christmas cookies? It's not the same, that's what.